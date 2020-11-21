Sarissa Capital Management LP Buys BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Sarissa Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sarissa Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Sarissa Capital Management LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $849 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 643,000 shares, 21.47% of the total portfolio.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 928,100 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio.
- Alkermes PLC (ALKS) - 7,825,000 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) - 14,040,000 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 797,740 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
Sarissa Capital Management LP added to a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc by 352.19%. The purchase prices were between $3.43 and $5.53, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,861,000 shares as of .Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Sarissa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.
