Sarissa Capital Management LP Buys BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: BCRX +3.84% ABBV +1.17%

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Sarissa Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sarissa Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Sarissa Capital Management LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $849 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sarissa Capital Management LP
  1. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 643,000 shares, 21.47% of the total portfolio.
  2. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 928,100 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alkermes PLC (ALKS) - 7,825,000 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio.
  4. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) - 14,040,000 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 797,740 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
Added: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

Sarissa Capital Management LP added to a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc by 352.19%. The purchase prices were between $3.43 and $5.53, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,861,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sarissa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.



