Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Buys XPeng Inc

Investment company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys XPeng Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XPEV,

Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 10,000,000 shares, 34.12% of the total portfolio. Weibo Corp (WB) - 9,000,000 shares, 26.89% of the total portfolio. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 7,225,763 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 6,650,000 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Momo Inc (MOMO) - 5,000,000 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.95%. The holding were 6,650,000 shares as of .