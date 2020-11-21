  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Buys XPeng Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: XPEV +12.01%

Investment company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys XPeng Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: XPEV,

For the details of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alibaba+group+holding+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
  1. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 10,000,000 shares, 34.12% of the total portfolio.
  2. Weibo Corp (WB) - 9,000,000 shares, 26.89% of the total portfolio.
  3. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 7,225,763 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio.
  4. XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 6,650,000 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Momo Inc (MOMO) - 5,000,000 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.95%. The holding were 6,650,000 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Also check out:

