Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, Arco Platform, Sells Cosan

Rio De Janeiro, D5, based Investment company Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys XP Inc, Arco Platform, sells Cosan during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda.. As of 2020Q3, Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of SQUADRA INVESTMENTS - GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/squadra+investments+-+gestao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 107,638 shares, 46.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% XP Inc (XP) - 2,696,251 shares, 45.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 494,007 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Cosan Ltd (CZZ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.39 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $40.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 45.13%. The holding were 2,696,251 shares as of .

Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.1%. The holding were 494,007 shares as of .

Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $17.61.