  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, Arco Platform, Sells Cosan

November 21, 2020 | About: XP -1.48% ARCE +1.38% CZZ -0.68%

Rio De Janeiro, D5, based Investment company Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys XP Inc, Arco Platform, sells Cosan during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda.. As of 2020Q3, Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: XP, ARCE,
  • Reduced Positions: MELI,
  • Sold Out: CZZ,

For the details of SQUADRA INVESTMENTS - GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/squadra+investments+-+gestao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SQUADRA INVESTMENTS - GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.
  1. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 107,638 shares, 46.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  2. XP Inc (XP) - 2,696,251 shares, 45.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 494,007 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Cosan Ltd (CZZ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)

Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.39 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $40.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 45.13%. The holding were 2,696,251 shares as of .

New Purchase: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.1%. The holding were 494,007 shares as of .

Sold Out: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $17.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of SQUADRA INVESTMENTS - GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.. Also check out:

1. SQUADRA INVESTMENTS - GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SQUADRA INVESTMENTS - GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SQUADRA INVESTMENTS - GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SQUADRA INVESTMENTS - GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)