LMR Partners LLP Buys Immunomedics Inc, Sony Corp, Vivint Solar Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Credit Acceptance Corp, China Mobile

London, X0, based Investment company LMR Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Immunomedics Inc, Sony Corp, Vivint Solar Inc, JD.com Inc, BHP Group, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Credit Acceptance Corp, China Mobile, Tiffany, Rio Tinto PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LMR Partners LLP. As of 2020Q3, LMR Partners LLP owns 389 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of LMR Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lmr+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 430,178 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) - 4,002,729 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 725,957 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1208.53% CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 72,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 3,501,813 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.81%

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Sony Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.16 and $83.45, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $89.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 453,937 shares as of .

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $43.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of .

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 329,502 shares as of .

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 361,646 shares as of .

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 243,783 shares as of .

LMR Partners LLP initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $35.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 493,436 shares as of .

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Immunomedics Inc by 1208.53%. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 725,957 shares as of .

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Noble Energy Inc by 421.97%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $8.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,134,142 shares as of .

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Pool Corp by 519.04%. The purchase prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45. The stock is now traded at around $339.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 27,603 shares as of .

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 65.91%. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $121.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 160,185 shares as of .

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 136.33%. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $222.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 65,231 shares as of .

LMR Partners LLP added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 1631.83%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $200.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 33,303 shares as of .

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $297.31 and $524.41, with an estimated average price of $420.05.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.83 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

LMR Partners LLP sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7.