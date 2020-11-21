Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Lockheed Martin Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Apple Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Philip Morris International Inc

Investment company Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Lockheed Martin Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, People's United Financial Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, sells Apple Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, Premier Inc, KLA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.. As of 2020Q3, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HYLS, LMT, XOM, PBCT, FANG, BEN, CWI, USB, ED, JPM, WBA, CAT, IQLT, RTX, SYY, SWK, CB, AFL, IBM, DOV, ALB, VFC, PLOW, MU, EXPE, TSLA, FIS, PYPL, APD, AMT, SIEN, ABEV, AMPE,

HYLS, LMT, XOM, PBCT, FANG, BEN, CWI, USB, ED, JPM, WBA, CAT, IQLT, RTX, SYY, SWK, CB, AFL, IBM, DOV, ALB, VFC, PLOW, MU, EXPE, TSLA, FIS, PYPL, APD, AMT, SIEN, ABEV, AMPE, Added Positions: FIXD, COF, GOOGL, BA, ROKU, MTUM, QUAL, FMB, BABA, BTI, ACWV, AMAT, STZ, MRK, CRM, CVS, INTC, T, AVGO, KO, NOW, GSK, MCD, COG, MDT, MA, MDLZ,

FIXD, COF, GOOGL, BA, ROKU, MTUM, QUAL, FMB, BABA, BTI, ACWV, AMAT, STZ, MRK, CRM, CVS, INTC, T, AVGO, KO, NOW, GSK, MCD, COG, MDT, MA, MDLZ, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SCHG, FTCS, JNJ, ABBV, ABT, CHRW, GPC, FVD, OKTA, MMM, CAH, GD, AMZN, CL, NVS, ADM, FB, LLY, MSFT, PG, PEP, BRK.B,

AAPL, SCHG, FTCS, JNJ, ABBV, ABT, CHRW, GPC, FVD, OKTA, MMM, CAH, GD, AMZN, CL, NVS, ADM, FB, LLY, MSFT, PG, PEP, BRK.B, Sold Out: FTSM, PM, PINC, KLAC, LEG, LOW, CAG, SPY, VOD, SNY, MAR, BKNG, GOOG,

For the details of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackhawk+capital+partners+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 228,581 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.05% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 97,852 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,152 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,497 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,415 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 66,807 shares as of .

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $368.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 4,605 shares as of .

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 31,454 shares as of .

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.62 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $39.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 30,276 shares as of .

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $12.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 109,361 shares as of .

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $20.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 59,865 shares as of .

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 52.95%. The purchase prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,057 shares as of .

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.44%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1736.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,756 shares as of .

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $199.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,843 shares as of .

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Roku Inc by 54.33%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $263.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,518 shares as of .

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 40.59%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,306 shares as of .

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.78%. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $110.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,812 shares as of .

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Premier Inc. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $33.22.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.