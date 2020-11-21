Knighthead Capital Management, LLC Buys Sabre Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Genesis Energy LP, Sells PG&E Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Knighthead Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sabre Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Genesis Energy LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells PG&E Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Knighthead Capital Management, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $674 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EPD,

EPD, Added Positions: SABR, ETRN, GEL,

SABR, ETRN, GEL, Reduced Positions: PCG,

PCG, Sold Out: HCA,

For the details of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knighthead+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,200,000 shares, 26.66% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 450,000 shares, 22.35% of the total portfolio. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 14,410,935 shares, 20.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.37% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 10,800,000 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 1,450,555 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio.

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,437 shares as of .

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 640.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 3,700,000 shares as of .

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $8.33 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Genesis Energy LP by 98.30%. The purchase prices were between $4.5 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $5.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 528,222 shares as of .

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59.

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PG&E Corp by 35.37%. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -12.93%. Knighthead Capital Management, LLC still held 14,410,935 shares as of .