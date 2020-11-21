Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Visa Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc, Sells Viasat Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Plug Power Inc

London, United Kingdom, X0, based Investment company Odey Asset Management Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc, Linx SA, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, sells Viasat Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Plug Power Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, Frontline during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owns 82 stocks with a total value of $737 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Visa Inc (V) - 1,552,000 shares, 42.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9539.75% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,355,651 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.88% Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 960,507 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Banco Macro SA (BMA) - 2,303,816 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.68% Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 3,066,689 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.93%

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 313,500 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.48 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $30.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 181,428 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Linx SA. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $6.92, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 382,768 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 103,800 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 64,500 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 9539.75%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.65%. The holding were 1,552,000 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 68.03%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,700 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 205.62%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,200 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 103.92%. The purchase prices were between $104.11 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $110.99. The stock is now traded at around $102.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 64.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1736.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in DHT Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.02 and $6.25, with an estimated average price of $5.51.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Cadiz Inc. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.19.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.69 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $39.58.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Viasat Inc by 98.39%. The sale prices were between $32.62 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.1%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 25,000 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 46.88%. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $24.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.54%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 1,355,651 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 71.48%. The sale prices were between $7.71 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $24.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.49%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 1,552,000 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 45.17%. The sale prices were between $7.17 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.49%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 2,437,678 shares as of .

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Frontline Ltd by 61.86%. The sale prices were between $6.23 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.22%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd still held 1,141,819 shares as of .