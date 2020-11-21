Odey Holdings AG Buys Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Visa Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Zurich, Switzerland, V8, based Investment company Odey Holdings AG (Current Portfolio) buys Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Align Technology Inc, sells Visa Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Odey Holdings AG. As of 2020Q3, Odey Holdings AG owns 30 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 300 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,500 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 3,400 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 4,157 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 950 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.

Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of .

Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1416.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of .

Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $446.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 600 shares as of .

Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of .

Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 106.25%. The purchase prices were between $104.11 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $110.99. The stock is now traded at around $102.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of .

Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1736.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 350 shares as of .

Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of .

Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $462.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 750 shares as of .

Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15.

Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.

Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17.

Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12.