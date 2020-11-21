Odey Holdings AG Buys Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Visa Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Zurich, Switzerland, V8, based Investment company Odey Holdings AG (Current Portfolio) buys Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Align Technology Inc, sells Visa Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Odey Holdings AG. As of 2020Q3, Odey Holdings AG owns 30 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SFM, MELI, PYPL, ALGN,
- Added Positions: ATVI, AKAM, GOOGL, TSM, FB, ADBE, BMY, AAPL, SNPS, TMUS,
- Reduced Positions: V, JPM, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: ISRG, CRM, EA, TTWO,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with ATVI. Click here to check it out.
- ATVI 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ATVI
- Peter Lynch Chart of ATVI
For the details of Odey Holdings AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/odey+holdings+ag/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Odey Holdings AG
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 300 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,500 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 3,400 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 4,157 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 950 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.
Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of .New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1416.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 200 shares as of .New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of .New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $446.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 600 shares as of .Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of .Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 106.25%. The purchase prices were between $104.11 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $110.99. The stock is now traded at around $102.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1736.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 350 shares as of .Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of .Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $462.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 750 shares as of .Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17.Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of Odey Holdings AG. Also check out:
1. Odey Holdings AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. Odey Holdings AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Odey Holdings AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Odey Holdings AG keeps buying