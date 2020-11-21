  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hall Kathryn A. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, ISHARES TRUST

November 21, 2020

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Hall Kathryn A. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, ISHARES TRUST, Livongo Health Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Kathryn A.. As of 2020Q3, Hall Kathryn A. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hall Kathryn A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hall+kathryn+a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hall Kathryn A.
  1. Gap Inc (GPS) - 3,389,284 shares, 27.42% of the total portfolio.
  2. Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - 2,089,600 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 45,775 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.39%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 48,263 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58%
  5. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) - 307,477 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.39%
New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $120.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 33,471 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $153.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 13,232 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $108.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 12,662 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 11,880 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,507 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The purchase prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12. The stock is now traded at around $391.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,698 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Hall Kathryn A. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 82.39%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 45,775 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWB)

Hall Kathryn A. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 35,305 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY)

Hall Kathryn A. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 26.65%. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $103.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,231 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)

Hall Kathryn A. added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,519 shares as of .

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45.



