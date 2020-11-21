  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MSDC Management, L.P. Buys E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Rackspace Technology Inc, Sells Citizens Financial Group Inc, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, Vaccinex Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: SRC -1.06% ACC +0.3% NNN -1.4% VNOM +0.5% ETAC +0% DGNR.U +0% RXT +2.72% BMRG +0% SUN -0.48% WLL -3.55% CFG -1.62%

New York, NY, based Investment company MSDC Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Rackspace Technology Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, sells Citizens Financial Group Inc, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, Vaccinex Inc, Falcon Minerals Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MSDC Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, MSDC Management, L.P. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MSDC Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/msdc+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MSDC Management, L.P.
  1. BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 11,813,908 shares, 28.24% of the total portfolio.
  2. National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) - 2,162,500 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio.
  3. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (ZIOP) - 15,151,516 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio.
  4. Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) - 825,255 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.24%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 314,300 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U)

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $12.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 875,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 520,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: B Riley Principal Merger Corp II (BMRG)

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 531,820 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sunoco LP (SUN)

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Sunoco LP. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 204,167 shares as of .

New Purchase: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.57 and $23.67, with an estimated average price of $7.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 243,999 shares as of .

Added: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

MSDC Management, L.P. added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 45.24%. The purchase prices were between $31.68 and $37.51, with an estimated average price of $34.89. The stock is now traded at around $35.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 825,255 shares as of .

Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

MSDC Management, L.P. added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 53.72%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of .

Added: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

MSDC Management, L.P. added to a holding in National Retail Properties Inc by 80.06%. The purchase prices were between $33.08 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 74,200 shares as of .

Added: Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

MSDC Management, L.P. added to a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP by 52.72%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 426,736 shares as of .

Sold Out: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37.

Sold Out: B Riley Principal Merger Corp II (BMRG.U)

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.02.

Sold Out: Vaccinex Inc (VCNX)

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vaccinex Inc. The sale prices were between $1.75 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $5.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of MSDC Management, L.P.. Also check out:

