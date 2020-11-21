MSDC Management, L.P. Buys E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Rackspace Technology Inc, Sells Citizens Financial Group Inc, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, Vaccinex Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company MSDC Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Rackspace Technology Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, sells Citizens Financial Group Inc, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, Vaccinex Inc, Falcon Minerals Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MSDC Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, MSDC Management, L.P. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 11,813,908 shares, 28.24% of the total portfolio. National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) - 2,162,500 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (ZIOP) - 15,151,516 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) - 825,255 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.24% ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 314,300 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio.

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of .

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $12.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 875,000 shares as of .

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 520,200 shares as of .

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 531,820 shares as of .

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Sunoco LP. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 204,167 shares as of .

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.57 and $23.67, with an estimated average price of $7.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 243,999 shares as of .

MSDC Management, L.P. added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 45.24%. The purchase prices were between $31.68 and $37.51, with an estimated average price of $34.89. The stock is now traded at around $35.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 825,255 shares as of .

MSDC Management, L.P. added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 53.72%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of .

MSDC Management, L.P. added to a holding in National Retail Properties Inc by 80.06%. The purchase prices were between $33.08 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 74,200 shares as of .

MSDC Management, L.P. added to a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP by 52.72%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 426,736 shares as of .

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37.

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.02.

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vaccinex Inc. The sale prices were between $1.75 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $5.16.