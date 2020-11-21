Stanley Capital Management, LLC Buys FedEx Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Sells ASML Holding NV, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Marriott International Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Stanley Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ulta Beauty Inc, ManpowerGroup Inc, sells ASML Holding NV, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Marriott International Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stanley Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Stanley Capital Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FDX, HGV, NCLH, ULTA, MAN, JELD,

FDX, HGV, NCLH, ULTA, MAN, JELD, Added Positions: AER, ARMK, ANTM, CNC, SPR, NOK, ACM, TMHC, RLGY, BHC, CHNG, FISV, NLSN, BKNG,

AER, ARMK, ANTM, CNC, SPR, NOK, ACM, TMHC, RLGY, BHC, CHNG, FISV, NLSN, BKNG, Reduced Positions: FB, MSFT, AXTA, GS, GOOGL,

FB, MSFT, AXTA, GS, GOOGL, Sold Out: ASML, UNH, MAR, OMC, GM,

Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 24,100 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31% Centene Corp (CNC) - 108,300 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81% Navistar International Corp (NAVpD.PFD) - 141,959 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 192,200 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 228,542 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $276.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of .

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of .

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $19.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of .

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $273.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $78.17, with an estimated average price of $71.8. The stock is now traded at around $86.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,100 shares as of .

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 84.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $37.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 93,200 shares as of .

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Aramark by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 149,700 shares as of .

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $21.13. The stock is now traded at around $32.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 98,900 shares as of .

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08.