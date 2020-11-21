MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys Roku Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Synchrony Financial, Sells Fair Isaac Corp, Progressive Corp, Pinduoduo Inc

Central, K3, based Investment company MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Roku Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Synchrony Financial, T-Mobile US Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, sells Fair Isaac Corp, Progressive Corp, Pinduoduo Inc, Citigroup Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd. As of 2020Q3, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owns 126 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Morgan Stanley (MS) - 4,501,332 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.93% IAA Inc (IAA) - 3,632,272 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.23% Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 7,103,799 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.38% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 1,758,803 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.80% Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 2,429,961 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.94%

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $263.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 516,654 shares as of .

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 888,895 shares as of .

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,093,583 shares as of .

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $47.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,542,064 shares as of .

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1736.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 36,436 shares as of .

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 967,808 shares as of .

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 64.38%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 7,103,799 shares as of .

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 624.03%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 689,212 shares as of .

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 4,501,332 shares as of .

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 95.97%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $383.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 100,553 shares as of .

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in VMware Inc by 34.52%. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $147.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 477,755 shares as of .

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 614.04%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $183.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 113,240 shares as of .

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.12, with an estimated average price of $43.84.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.