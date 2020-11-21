Indaba Capital Management, L.P. Buys Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Benefitfocus Inc, Sells Nielsen Holdings PLC, Herbalife Nutrition, Mimecast

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Indaba Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Benefitfocus Inc, At Home Group Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, sells Nielsen Holdings PLC, Herbalife Nutrition, Mimecast, Eventbrite Inc, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indaba Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Indaba Capital Management, L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DGNR.U, ORCC, BNFT, HOME,

DGNR.U, ORCC, BNFT, HOME, Added Positions: CSOD, SATS, RVI,

CSOD, SATS, RVI, Reduced Positions: EVRI,

EVRI, Sold Out: NLSN, HLF, MIME, EB, BCSF,

For the details of Indaba Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indaba+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U) - 3,000,000 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 884,746 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.06% Fluidigm Corp (FLDM) - 3,963,752 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. EchoStar Corp (SATS) - 1,116,264 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) - 2,599,578 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.32%

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $12.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.03%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of .

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 1,555,218 shares as of .

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Benefitfocus Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $12.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 1,613,085 shares as of .

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.61 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 1,093,000 shares as of .

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 884,746 shares as of .

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.99.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.96 and $52.63, with an estimated average price of $49.06.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $45.34.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The sale prices were between $9.48 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.45.