V3 Capital Management, L.P. Buys National Retail Properties Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, JBG SMITH Properties, Sells Americold Realty Trust, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Apartment Investment & Management Co

November 21, 2020 | About: JBGS +3.12% MGP -0.13% NNN -1.4% BNL -0.17% APLE -1.01% BFS -0.52% COLD -1.77% OFC -0.04% AIV -0.65%

New York, NY, based Investment company V3 Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys National Retail Properties Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, JBG SMITH Properties, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Saul Centers Inc, sells Americold Realty Trust, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Apartment Investment & Management Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V3 Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, V3 Capital Management, L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/v3+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of V3 Capital Management, L.P.
  1. JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 3,647,115 shares, 22.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.15%
  2. Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) - 3,482,942 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13%
  3. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 822,100 shares, 16.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.51%
  4. QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 1,156,410 shares, 16.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.87%
  5. National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) - 838,350 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.08 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 838,350 shares as of .

New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $17, with an estimated average price of $16.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 1,365,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,092,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: Saul Centers Inc (BFS)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Saul Centers Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 320,612 shares as of .

Added: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $25.77 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 3,647,115 shares as of .

Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $27.81. The stock is now traded at around $30.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 587,200 shares as of .

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $35.12 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

Sold Out: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $22.07 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $33.12 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $36.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of V3 Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that V3 Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying

