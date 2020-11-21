V3 Capital Management, L.P. Buys National Retail Properties Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, JBG SMITH Properties, Sells Americold Realty Trust, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Apartment Investment & Management Co

New York, NY, based Investment company V3 Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys National Retail Properties Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, JBG SMITH Properties, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Saul Centers Inc, sells Americold Realty Trust, Corporate Office Properties Trust, Apartment Investment & Management Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V3 Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, V3 Capital Management, L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 3,647,115 shares, 22.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.15% Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) - 3,482,942 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 822,100 shares, 16.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.51% QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 1,156,410 shares, 16.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.87% National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) - 838,350 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.08 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 838,350 shares as of .

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $17, with an estimated average price of $16.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 1,365,000 shares as of .

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,092,400 shares as of .

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Saul Centers Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 320,612 shares as of .

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $25.77 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $28.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 3,647,115 shares as of .

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $27.81. The stock is now traded at around $30.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 587,200 shares as of .

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $35.12 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $22.07 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $33.12 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $36.45.