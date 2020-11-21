Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Buys Expedia Group Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Expedia Group Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Twitter Inc, Marvell Technology Group, Match Group Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, RingCentral Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 6,467,213 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 1,453,974 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.15% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,232,698 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 1,328,000 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. New Position NIO Inc (NIO) - 5,000,000 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.35%

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $119.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 1,232,698 shares as of .

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 1,328,000 shares as of .

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 2,257,000 shares as of .

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 2,377,150 shares as of .

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 749,949 shares as of .

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $298.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 324,000 shares as of .

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 58.95%. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 546,779 shares as of .

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 212.43%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,195,703 shares as of .

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 46.92%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $183.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 645,000 shares as of .

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Yandex NV by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $61.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,395,000 shares as of .

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,118,393 shares as of .

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc by 33.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,742,390 shares as of .

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $19.05 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.21.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72.