Casdin Capital, LLC Buys Relay Therapeutics Inc, Burning Rock Biotech, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Sells Gritstone Oncology Inc, Voyager Therapeutics Inc, Zymeworks Inc

Investment company Casdin Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Relay Therapeutics Inc, Burning Rock Biotech, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Gritstone Oncology Inc, Voyager Therapeutics Inc, Zymeworks Inc, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Casdin Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Casdin Capital, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RLAY, BNR, PACB, TSHA, BLI, IOVA, DYN,

RLAY, BNR, PACB, TSHA, BLI, IOVA, DYN, Added Positions: BLFS, AGIO, ALLO, RVMD, ALNY, ADVM, ALEC, AMRS, GBT, ORTX, LEGN,

BLFS, AGIO, ALLO, RVMD, ALNY, ADVM, ALEC, AMRS, GBT, ORTX, LEGN, Reduced Positions: BLUE, CDXS, SGMO,

BLUE, CDXS, SGMO, Sold Out: GRTS, VYGR, ZYME,

Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 9,033,943 shares, 17.94% of the total portfolio. BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) - 5,840,107 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.43% Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) - 3,808,894 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 1,550,000 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 3,050,000 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $38.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 3,808,894 shares as of .

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.07 and $29.61, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,922,150 shares as of .

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of .

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $23.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 820,440 shares as of .

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $56 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $83.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.75 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $30.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of .

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $21.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 5,840,107 shares as of .

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc by 63.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $43.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of .

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 51.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 945,000 shares as of .

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,634,535 shares as of .

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $13.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of .

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alector Inc by 53.34%. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $12.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of .

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gritstone Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $2.63 and $8.09, with an estimated average price of $3.74.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.74.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $34.32.