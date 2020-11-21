MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. Buys AGNC Investment Corp, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Discover Financial Services, Sells Prologis Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Enphase Energy Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys AGNC Investment Corp, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, CSX Corp, sells Prologis Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Enphase Energy Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MKP Capital Management, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q3, MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) - 6,143,797 shares, 22.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) - 2,748,032 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,686 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.72% MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) - 832,151 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.35% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 139,260 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.98%

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.45%. The holding were 6,143,797 shares as of .

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 2,748,032 shares as of .

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $74.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 145,280 shares as of .

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 310,313 shares as of .

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $91.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 101,770 shares as of .

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84. The stock is now traded at around $143.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 64,538 shares as of .

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 65.72%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 84,686 shares as of .

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 285.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 163,689 shares as of .

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 383.02%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $232.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 28,619 shares as of .

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 280.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $42.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 152,155 shares as of .

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 257.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 80,450 shares as of .

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 93.73%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $383.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 22,353 shares as of .

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68.