Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC Buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Nelnet Inc, Zynga Inc, Sells Yandex NV, Salesforce.com Inc, Dell Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Nelnet Inc, Zynga Inc, Air Canada, sells Yandex NV, Salesforce.com Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $70 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSGS, NNI,

MSGS, NNI, Added Positions: ZNGA, ACDVF,

ZNGA, ACDVF, Reduced Positions: YNDX, CRM, DELL, SCHW, TME, TWTR, UBER, QSR,

YNDX, CRM, DELL, SCHW, TME, TWTR, UBER, QSR, Sold Out: DKNG,

Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 2,018,000 shares, 26.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.36% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 176,500 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.1% Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 50,500 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 120,900 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 90,800 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.96%

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96. The stock is now traded at around $170.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.93%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of .

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nelnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.14. The stock is now traded at around $68.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.48%. The holding were 120,900 shares as of .

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $8.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 2,018,000 shares as of .

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Canada by 149.82%. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $12.64. The stock is now traded at around $16.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 353,500 shares as of .

Tiger Legatus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76.