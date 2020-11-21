Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA Buys PulteGroup Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Trip.com Group, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Zoetis Inc

Petit-lancy, V8, based Investment company Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA (Current Portfolio) buys PulteGroup Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Trip.com Group, TAL Education Group, Yum China Holdings Inc, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Zoetis Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA. As of 2020Q3, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA owns 354 stocks with a total value of $918 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PHM, LULU, AMZN, MED, INMD, BACPL.PFD, ADBE, GOOGL, CCEP, NVDA, HD, GOOG, AMGN, CHD, BABA, GDS, SPGI, ADSK, BIIB, TME, BZUN, NEE, YY, CI, REGN, LLY, TGT, TSLA, IFF, ACN, MCD, ES, BIO, CMI, NKE, CRM, WMT, MSCI, INTU, GWW, DIS, MA, PYPL, DLR, MAS, SBUX, TROW, UPS, ANTM, ALXN, ALL, FIS, ECL, FDX, HSY, NDAQ, URI, ATVI, AON, AVY, BRK.B, EW, EQIX, IBM, MS, NFLX, ROK, TXN, WST, CHTR, SHOP, BAX, CNI, ETN, LMT, MDT, MTD, PEP, SRE, AWK, BBY, COST, EQR, HON, VAR, WHR, AVGO, CB, BK, BXP, CSX, CVX, CCK, DE, FMC, HAL, HUM, INFO, ICE, MMC, MET, LIN, PEG, RHI, ROST, SLG, SSD, TIF, WM, OC, BR, FTNT, GSX, AKAM, AMAT, AZO, BDX, BLK, ED, D, ITW, LRCX, MCO, MSI, PFG, WPM, TRV, UNP, EBAY, FTS, LDOS, MELI, PM, VRSK, XYL, APTV, VEEV, CABO, SQ, DOW, MMM, AMD, MO, BMO, BSX, CP, EMR, ETR, EXC, J, JLL, MU, NTRS, OTEX, PH, BKNG, RMD, SHW, SNPS, TJX, TMUS, FNV, MOS, SPLK, PNR, OTIS, AFL, AEM, AMT, AMP, ADM, ADP, AVB, BLL, BNS, BWA, CCJ, CNC, CHKP, CCI, EIX, FISV, GPN, MTCH, TT, MDLZ, LVS, LB, MGA, MXIM, MKC, NDSN, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPG, RL, RCI, ROP, SLB, XPO, SWK, SYK, TSCO, VFC, VRTX, XLNX, ZBRA, CMG, LBTYK, BTG, BAH, PANW, WDAY, TRU, SNAP, FOXA, TFC, CM, CSGP, DXC, DD, FRT, ILMN, SJM, LNC, PNC, QCOM, RSG, WAT, FTV, CHWY, VPL, AUY,

PHM, LULU, AMZN, MED, INMD, BACPL.PFD, ADBE, GOOGL, CCEP, NVDA, HD, GOOG, AMGN, CHD, BABA, GDS, SPGI, ADSK, BIIB, TME, BZUN, NEE, YY, CI, REGN, LLY, TGT, TSLA, IFF, ACN, MCD, ES, BIO, CMI, NKE, CRM, WMT, MSCI, INTU, GWW, DIS, MA, PYPL, DLR, MAS, SBUX, TROW, UPS, ANTM, ALXN, ALL, FIS, ECL, FDX, HSY, NDAQ, URI, ATVI, AON, AVY, BRK.B, EW, EQIX, IBM, MS, NFLX, ROK, TXN, WST, CHTR, SHOP, BAX, CNI, ETN, LMT, MDT, MTD, PEP, SRE, AWK, BBY, COST, EQR, HON, VAR, WHR, AVGO, CB, BK, BXP, CSX, CVX, CCK, DE, FMC, HAL, HUM, INFO, ICE, MMC, MET, LIN, PEG, RHI, ROST, SLG, SSD, TIF, WM, OC, BR, FTNT, GSX, AKAM, AMAT, AZO, BDX, BLK, ED, D, ITW, LRCX, MCO, MSI, PFG, WPM, TRV, UNP, EBAY, FTS, LDOS, MELI, PM, VRSK, XYL, APTV, VEEV, CABO, SQ, DOW, MMM, AMD, MO, BMO, BSX, CP, EMR, ETR, EXC, J, JLL, MU, NTRS, OTEX, PH, BKNG, RMD, SHW, SNPS, TJX, TMUS, FNV, MOS, SPLK, PNR, OTIS, AFL, AEM, AMT, AMP, ADM, ADP, AVB, BLL, BNS, BWA, CCJ, CNC, CHKP, CCI, EIX, FISV, GPN, MTCH, TT, MDLZ, LVS, LB, MGA, MXIM, MKC, NDSN, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PPG, RL, RCI, ROP, SLB, XPO, SWK, SYK, TSCO, VFC, VRTX, XLNX, ZBRA, CMG, LBTYK, BTG, BAH, PANW, WDAY, TRU, SNAP, FOXA, TFC, CM, CSGP, DXC, DD, FRT, ILMN, SJM, LNC, PNC, QCOM, RSG, WAT, FTV, CHWY, VPL, AUY, Added Positions: TCOM, TAL, YUMC, ABBV, BIDU, TMO, YNDX, ITUB, ABEV, MRK, VOYA, SCHW, KEYS, MSFT, HRC, EXAS, BEAT, AAPL, CLX, MASI, PLD, VZ, CL, BMY, JPM, KR, WBA, CMCSA, NEM, INTC, IPG, NLSN, KMI, STT, BKR, INDA, VT, ABT, GIS, AXP, AMCR, CBRE, F, GILD, HRL, NWSA, NLOK, ENB, BAC, PRU, PGR, EQH, KMB, NWS, HPE, FB, LUMN, KO, XOM, TD, ORCL, HST, CSCO, CAH, HIG, PFE, IVZ, KIM, A, RY, ABC,

TCOM, TAL, YUMC, ABBV, BIDU, TMO, YNDX, ITUB, ABEV, MRK, VOYA, SCHW, KEYS, MSFT, HRC, EXAS, BEAT, AAPL, CLX, MASI, PLD, VZ, CL, BMY, JPM, KR, WBA, CMCSA, NEM, INTC, IPG, NLSN, KMI, STT, BKR, INDA, VT, ABT, GIS, AXP, AMCR, CBRE, F, GILD, HRL, NWSA, NLOK, ENB, BAC, PRU, PGR, EQH, KMB, NWS, HPE, FB, LUMN, KO, XOM, TD, ORCL, HST, CSCO, CAH, HIG, PFE, IVZ, KIM, A, RY, ABC, Reduced Positions: EL, ZTS, NUAN, DHR, LOW, HLT, V, HALO, VWO, SPY, POOL, ISRG, CPB, K, PSX, ASHR, WY, PG, HPQ, HBI, CARR, IEMG, RF, STX, T, JNJ, EA, CVS,

EL, ZTS, NUAN, DHR, LOW, HLT, V, HALO, VWO, SPY, POOL, ISRG, CPB, K, PSX, ASHR, WY, PG, HPQ, HBI, CARR, IEMG, RF, STX, T, JNJ, EA, CVS, Sold Out: APO, IP, C, XRAY, WFC, FTI, TEVA, MFC,

For the details of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lombard+odier+asset+management+%28switzerland%29+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 371,670 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.73% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 63,057 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.21% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 163,834 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.89% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 167,208 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 265,758 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.12%

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $42.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $345.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 46,890 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3099.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 2,964 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.27 and $182.68, with an estimated average price of $164.36. The stock is now traded at around $178.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1354.92 and $1521.49, with an estimated average price of $1463.9. The stock is now traded at around $1496.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,395 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 356.79%. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 518,165 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 415.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $74.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 201,880 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 246.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 289,651 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 55.12%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 265,758 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 408.55%. The purchase prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89. The stock is now traded at around $136.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Yandex NV by 333.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $61.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 153,460 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $42.85 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $48.12.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $47.72, with an estimated average price of $44.23.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $6.06 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.55.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.