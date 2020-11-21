Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd Buys Bank of America Corp, Republic Services Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Apple Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Boston Properties Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Republic Services Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, sells Apple Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Boston Properties Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Ball Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 321 stocks with a total value of $902 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 364,100 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 253,700 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 49,040 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 317.90% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,400 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 51,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $96.82, with an estimated average price of $89.39. The stock is now traded at around $98.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 135,339 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3099.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 3,852 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $70.58, with an estimated average price of $64.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 188,168 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $120.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 82,950 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.12 and $52.58, with an estimated average price of $48.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 231,173 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1742.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 317.90%. The purchase prices were between $1354.92 and $1521.49, with an estimated average price of $1463.9. The stock is now traded at around $1496.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 49,040 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 1515.13%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 175,015 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 360.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 193,165 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 54.17%. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $232.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 64,072 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 34.76%. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 71,438 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 38.92%. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13. The stock is now traded at around $96.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 158,900 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02.