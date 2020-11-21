  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Progeny 3, Inc. Buys Antero Midstream Corp, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Ur-Energy Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: AM -1.54% XLE -0.53% URG -0.46%

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Progeny 3, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Antero Midstream Corp, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Ur-Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Progeny 3, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Progeny 3, Inc. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Progeny 3, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/progeny+3%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Progeny 3, Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 113,547 shares, 24.79% of the total portfolio.
  2. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,352,439 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  3. Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,734,406 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 248,980 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio.
  5. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 667,195 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
New Purchase: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.19 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $6.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 123,370 shares as of .

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Sold Out: Ur-Energy Inc (URG)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Ur-Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $0.48 and $0.63, with an estimated average price of $0.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Progeny 3, Inc.. Also check out:

