Progeny 3, Inc. Buys Antero Midstream Corp, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Ur-Energy Inc

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Progeny 3, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Antero Midstream Corp, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Ur-Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Progeny 3, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Progeny 3, Inc. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AM,

AM, Added Positions: EPD, TSLX, CCJ, BRK.B, MPLX, ET, KYN, MCF,

EPD, TSLX, CCJ, BRK.B, MPLX, ET, KYN, MCF, Reduced Positions: GDX, FNV,

GDX, FNV, Sold Out: XLE, URG,

For the details of Progeny 3, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/progeny+3%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 113,547 shares, 24.79% of the total portfolio. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,352,439 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,734,406 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 248,980 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 667,195 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.19 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $6.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 123,370 shares as of .

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Ur-Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $0.48 and $0.63, with an estimated average price of $0.54.