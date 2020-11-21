Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) COO David E. Lafitte Sold $3.8 million of Shares

COO of Deckers Outdoor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David E. Lafitte (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of DECK on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $250.72 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is engaged in designing, marketing and distribution of footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyles use. Its primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a market cap of $6.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $247.21 with a P/E ratio of 22.45 and P/S ratio of 3.14. Deckers Outdoor Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.80% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of DECK stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $271.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.9% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 2,000 shares of DECK stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $254.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of DECK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $253.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.5% since.

