Cargurus Inc (CARG) CEO and Chairman Langley Steinert Sold $578,968 of Shares

November 21, 2020 | About: CARG +1.98%

CEO and Chairman of Cargurus Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Langley Steinert (insider trades) sold 25,986 shares of CARG on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $22.28 a share. The total sale was $578,968.

CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. It operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. CarGurus Inc has a market cap of $2.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.69 with a P/E ratio of 39.12 and P/S ratio of 4.62.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $22.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.84% since.
  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $22.16. The price of the stock has increased by 2.39% since.
  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $22.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.84% since.
  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $22.58. The price of the stock has increased by 0.49% since.
  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $23.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.12% since.

