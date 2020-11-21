Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on September 30, 2020

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2020. Edgewell Personal Care Co is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. It has a portfolio of over 25 brands and a broad global footprint in more than 50 countries. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a market cap of $1.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.02 with a P/E ratio of 28.24 and P/S ratio of 0.98. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Edgewell Personal Care Co. .

For the last quarter Edgewell Personal Care Co reported a revenue of $488.8 million, compared with the revenue of $528.0 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $1.9 billion, a decrease of 8.9% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Edgewell Personal Care Co had an average revenue decline of 3.9% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.24 for the year, an increase of -118% from previous year. The Edgewell Personal Care Co had a decent operating margin of 10.29%, compared with the operating margin of 13.55% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Edgewell Personal Care Co is 13.29%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Edgewell Personal Care Co has the cash and cash equivalents of $364.7 million, compared with $341.6 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $1.2 billion, compared with $1.1 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 3.3. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a financial strength rank of 5 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $35.02, Edgewell Personal Care Co is traded at 10.1% discount to its historical median P/S valuation band of $38.95. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.98, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.05. The stock gained 15.92% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of EPC, click here.