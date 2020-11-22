  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Stepan Lavrouk
Stepan Lavrouk
Articles (623) 

Howard Marks Explains Why Investors Need to Pay Attention to Market Value

Balancing risk and reward can be difficult, but you need to know when the former is greater than the latter

November 22, 2020

Be prepared for anything - this is an important lesson that all investors have to learn sooner or later. Moreover, there will be times during one's investing career when one must be more vigilant - and that is when assets are trading at historically high valuations. As veteran credit investor Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) likes to say, "The most frightening sentence in investing is 'too much money chasing too few deals.'" In a recent webinar with the Wharton School of Business, Marks explained why investors need to pay attention to valuation.

You need to know when the risk outweighs the potential reward

Marks said that while he, of course, didn't know exactly when a market correction would take place, he and his colleagues at Oaktree Capital did think that valuations were too high earlier this year. He believes that the driving force behind this risk-seeking behavior among investors has been the lowering of interest rates and the erosion of cash as a realistic option for savers. It is, therefore, easy to understand why he felt like it was a bad idea to be fully invested in the market:

"We came into 2020 with a cautious portfolio. We didn't know what would go wrong, but we thought that the markets were vulnerable to a shock, and of course they got a shock...I still think we have uncertainty, and even lower prospective returns than we did a year ago, thanks to the Fed taking the funds rate to zero. We have high asset prices and the re-emergence of risky behaviour. Your typical defined benefit pension plan needs 7% [annually]. Cash pays zero, and Treasuries pay less than 1%, high grade bonds pay less than 2%, high yield bonds pay less than 5% and stocks are expected to return 5% or 6% - you can average those numbers any way you want and not get 7%!"

In other words, investors have been moving into riskier asset classes than they otherwise would have wanted to be in, simply because they need to meet a certain annual rate to accumulate enough savings to retire. On one hand, this is understandable. On the other hand, investors need to be cognizant of these trends and not get swept in the same mentality that drives other capital allocators to chase lower returns at higher prices. In the long run, it is not likely to end well for them.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

Stepan Lavrouk
Stepan Lavrouk is a financial writer with a background in equity research and macro trading. Specific investing interests include energy, fundamental geoeconomic analysis and biotechnology. He holds a bachelor of science degree from Trinity College Dublin.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Stepan Lavrouk

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)