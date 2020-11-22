  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2642)

Jana Partners Sells Hillenbrand, Trims Callaway Golf Stake

Firm's largest sales of the 3rd quarter

November 22, 2020 | About: HI +0.86% ELY -0.11% AXTA -0.35% BLMN -1.16% HDS -0.09%

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of five holdings during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

Hillenbrand

The firm closed its position Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI). The trade had an impact of -8.43% on the portfolio.

6a4ce34d00a5c992f9f64658f1437b1f.png

The developer of industrial products has a market cap of $2.72 billion and an enterprise value of $4.11 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -6.03% and return on assets of -1.59% are underperforming 81% of companies in its industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.18 is below the industry median of 1.04.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.23% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% of outstanding shares.

Callaway Golf

The Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY) stake was trimmed by 48.01%, impacting the portfolio by -4.46%.

b1f76149c69f2dc39cef0e1d4155637a.png

The manufacturer of golf clubs has a market cap of $1.77 billion and an enterprise value of $2.37 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -15.97% and return on assets of -5.91% are underperforming 72% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.32 is below the industry median of 0.45.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.87% of outstanding shares, followed by Jana Partners with 3.13% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.16%.

Axalta Coating Systems

The firm exited its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA). The portfolio was impacted by -4.03%.

8d283b6ebc1e957267e5fab7ceffc064.png

The manufacturer of coating systems has a market cap of $6.63 billion and an enterprise value of $9.39 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.22% and return on assets of 1.39% are outperforming 53% of companies in the chemicals industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.33 is below the industry median of 0.7.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 9.95% of outstanding shares, followed by Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%.

Bloomin Brands

The firm curbed its Bloomin Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) stake by 22.48%, impacting the portfolio by -1.65%.

78708d0c78199fa32cf129fcad30f5d4.png

The operator of casual dining restaurants has a market cap of $1.50 billion and an enterprise value of $3.72 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of -138.62% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of -3.3% is outperforming 52% of companies in the restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is below the industry median of 0.36.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jana Partners with 6.51% of outstanding shares, followed by Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.76% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.69%.

HD Supply

The investment firm reduced its HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) position by 16.1%. The trade had an impact of -0.71% on the portfolio.

30eecc0f5d389f0fb6da284427c8bbb7.png

The industrial distributor has a market cap of $8.67 billion and an enterprise value of $10.86 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 29.19% and return on assets of 8.67% are outperforming 89% of companies in the industrial distribution industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.03 is below the industry median of 0.6.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Jana Partners with 0.52%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


