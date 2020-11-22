Jana Partners Sells Hillenbrand, Trims Callaway Golf Stake

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of five holdings during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

Hillenbrand

The firm closed its position Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI). The trade had an impact of -8.43% on the portfolio.

The developer of industrial products has a market cap of $2.72 billion and an enterprise value of $4.11 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -6.03% and return on assets of -1.59% are underperforming 81% of companies in its industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.18 is below the industry median of 1.04.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.23% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% of outstanding shares.

Callaway Golf

The Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY) stake was trimmed by 48.01%, impacting the portfolio by -4.46%.

The manufacturer of golf clubs has a market cap of $1.77 billion and an enterprise value of $2.37 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -15.97% and return on assets of -5.91% are underperforming 72% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.32 is below the industry median of 0.45.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.87% of outstanding shares, followed by Jana Partners with 3.13% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.16%.

Axalta Coating Systems

The firm exited its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA). The portfolio was impacted by -4.03%.

The manufacturer of coating systems has a market cap of $6.63 billion and an enterprise value of $9.39 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.22% and return on assets of 1.39% are outperforming 53% of companies in the chemicals industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.33 is below the industry median of 0.7.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 9.95% of outstanding shares, followed by Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%.

Bloomin Brands

The firm curbed its Bloomin Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) stake by 22.48%, impacting the portfolio by -1.65%.

The operator of casual dining restaurants has a market cap of $1.50 billion and an enterprise value of $3.72 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of -138.62% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of -3.3% is outperforming 52% of companies in the restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is below the industry median of 0.36.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jana Partners with 6.51% of outstanding shares, followed by Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.76% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.69%.

HD Supply

The investment firm reduced its HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) position by 16.1%. The trade had an impact of -0.71% on the portfolio.

The industrial distributor has a market cap of $8.67 billion and an enterprise value of $10.86 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 29.19% and return on assets of 8.67% are outperforming 89% of companies in the industrial distribution industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.03 is below the industry median of 0.6.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Jana Partners with 0.52%.

