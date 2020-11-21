Contour Asset Management LLC Buys RingCentral Inc, Trimble Inc, Altice USA Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, DISH Network Corp, Comcast Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Contour Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys RingCentral Inc, Trimble Inc, Altice USA Inc, ADT Inc, Zillow Group Inc, sells Netflix Inc, DISH Network Corp, Comcast Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contour Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Contour Asset Management LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 2,325,865 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.18% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 5,273,554 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.87% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 721,307 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44% News Corp (NWSA) - 7,660,801 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.46% NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 4,988,124 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.66 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $47.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 1,618,510 shares as of .

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 2,295,062 shares as of .

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $7.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 6,505,930 shares as of .

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 420,222 shares as of .

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94. The stock is now traded at around $150.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 263,152 shares as of .

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $40.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 328,956 shares as of .

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 2367.46%. The purchase prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76. The stock is now traded at around $294.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 317,760 shares as of .

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $111.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,325,865 shares as of .

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in News Corp by 66.46%. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 7,660,801 shares as of .

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 169.55%. The purchase prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96. The stock is now traded at around $170.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 445,965 shares as of .

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 88.71%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,279,302 shares as of .

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.13 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $35.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,110,561 shares as of .

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7.