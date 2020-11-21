Consulta Ltd Buys JPMorgan Chase, Visa Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, Charter Communications Inc

Investment company Consulta Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Visa Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Comcast Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consulta Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Consulta Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: JPM, V, QSR, CMCSA, GOOGL, UNH, HCA, UNP,
- Reduced Positions: CHTR, AMZN,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, MSFT,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with JPM. Click here to check it out.
- JPM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of JPM
- Peter Lynch Chart of JPM
For the details of Consulta Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/consulta+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Consulta Ltd
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 750,000 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,675,000 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,000,000 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.29%
- Visa Inc (V) - 900,000 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 112,500 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.63%
Consulta Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.41%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .Added: Visa Inc (V)
Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of .Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 85.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of .Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 3,250,000 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1736.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of .Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Consulta Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $334.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Consulta Ltd sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Consulta Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Consulta Ltd. Also check out:
1. Consulta Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Consulta Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Consulta Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Consulta Ltd keeps buying