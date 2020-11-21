  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Consulta Ltd Buys JPMorgan Chase, Visa Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, Charter Communications Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: JPM -0.86% V -1.78% QSR -0.89% CMCSA -0.63% GOOGL -1.26% UNH -0.68% BRK.B -1.1% MSFT -0.96%

Investment company Consulta Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Visa Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Comcast Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consulta Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Consulta Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Consulta Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/consulta+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Consulta Ltd
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 750,000 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
  2. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,675,000 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,000,000 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.29%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 900,000 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 112,500 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.63%
Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Consulta Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.41%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of .

Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 85.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of .

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 3,250,000 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1736.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of .

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Consulta Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $334.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Consulta Ltd sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Consulta Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Consulta Ltd. Also check out:

1. Consulta Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Consulta Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Consulta Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Consulta Ltd keeps buying

