Salient Capital Advisors, LLC Buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Western Midstream Partners LP, Sells Williams Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, ONEOK Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Salient Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Western Midstream Partners LP, NuStar Energy LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP, sells Williams Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, ONEOK Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Targa Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Salient Capital Advisors, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 6,663,898 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 4,251,667 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.87% Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) - 6,481,107 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.15% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,871,506 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 8,100,478 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.03%

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $130.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 52,511 shares as of .

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 85,336 shares as of .

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $78.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 71,425 shares as of .

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $129.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 67,009 shares as of .

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,278 shares as of .

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $30.91, with an estimated average price of $29.23. The stock is now traded at around $32.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 78,322 shares as of .

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 267.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $63.55, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $63.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 638,273 shares as of .

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $21.09 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $24.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 6,481,107 shares as of .

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 218.91%. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,304,220 shares as of .

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NuStar Energy LP by 117.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,133,044 shares as of .

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 100.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,041,125 shares as of .

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP by 367.04%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $40, with an estimated average price of $35.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 351,783 shares as of .

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $25.85 and $32.23, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.84 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $13.49.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $5.29.

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.31.