Bdt Capital Partners, Llc Buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Bdt Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Keurig Dr Pepper Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bdt Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Bdt Capital Partners, Llc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: KDP,
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 114,419,980 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
Bdt Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25%. The holding were 114,419,980 shares as of .
