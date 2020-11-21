Deccan Value Investors L.P. Buys Woodward Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Herbalife Nutrition

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Deccan Value Investors L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Woodward Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Herbalife Nutrition during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deccan Value Investors L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Deccan Value Investors L.P. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: WWD, CRM, OTIS, MSFT,

WWD, CRM, OTIS, MSFT, Reduced Positions: HLF, CHTR,

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 5,329,500 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.82% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,143,000 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 194,580 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,194,200 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.27% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 992,500 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.47%

Deccan Value Investors L.P. added to a holding in Woodward Inc by 126.47%. The purchase prices were between $72.42 and $87.54, with an estimated average price of $80.41. The stock is now traded at around $108.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 2,280,200 shares as of .

Deccan Value Investors L.P. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $258.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 992,500 shares as of .

Deccan Value Investors L.P. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,194,200 shares as of .