Bronson Point Management LLC Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, First Solar Inc, Sells Mondelez International Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Xilinx Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: VOYA -0.35% LITE +1.6% CZR -2.62% RTX -1.9% FSLR +0.75% UBER -1.68% WMT -1.24% GM +0.51% DLTR +0.44% XLNX -0.44% BAC -0.63% A +2.03%

Fairfield, CT, based Investment company Bronson Point Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, First Solar Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, sells Mondelez International Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Xilinx Inc, Bank of America Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bronson Point Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bronson Point Management LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bronson Point Management LLC
  1. Constellium SE (CSTM) - 1,687,000 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  2. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 185,000 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 72,500 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 150,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.82%
  5. Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 100,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11%
New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.31%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $69.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $84.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.32 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $57.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .

Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $95.56, with an estimated average price of $82.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of .

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $75.75 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $88.53.



