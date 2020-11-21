Yiheng Capital Llc Buys Sabre Corp, PetIQ Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, Sells MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Baidu Inc

Investment company Yiheng Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sabre Corp, PetIQ Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, sells MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yiheng Capital Llc. As of 2020Q3, Yiheng Capital Llc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PETQ,

PETQ, Added Positions: SABR, NOAH, NFH, TDG, HOLI,

SABR, NOAH, NFH, TDG, HOLI, Reduced Positions: MTSI, JD,

MTSI, JD, Sold Out: BIDU,

For the details of YIHENG CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yiheng+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

TAL Education Group (TAL) - 4,375,661 shares, 20.04% of the total portfolio. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 6,665,084 shares, 16.70% of the total portfolio. Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 7,020,585 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93% JD.com Inc (JD) - 2,218,332 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28% Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 3,070,910 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio.

Yiheng Capital Llc initiated holding in PetIQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.04 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 669,687 shares as of .

Yiheng Capital Llc added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 45.63%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 13,730,969 shares as of .

Yiheng Capital Llc added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 283.51%. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,863,114 shares as of .

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.

Yiheng Capital Llc reduced to a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 62.64%. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $42.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.52%. Yiheng Capital Llc still held 1,226,826 shares as of .