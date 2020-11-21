  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Yiheng Capital Llc Buys Sabre Corp, PetIQ Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, Sells MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Baidu Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: SABR -2.25% NFH -1.51% PETQ +1.17% MTSI +0.66% BIDU -0.27%

Investment company Yiheng Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sabre Corp, PetIQ Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, sells MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yiheng Capital Llc. As of 2020Q3, Yiheng Capital Llc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of YIHENG CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yiheng+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of YIHENG CAPITAL LLC
  1. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 4,375,661 shares, 20.04% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 6,665,084 shares, 16.70% of the total portfolio.
  3. Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 7,020,585 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
  4. JD.com Inc (JD) - 2,218,332 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28%
  5. Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 3,070,910 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)

Yiheng Capital Llc initiated holding in PetIQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.04 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 669,687 shares as of .

Added: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Yiheng Capital Llc added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 45.63%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 13,730,969 shares as of .

Added: New Frontier Health Corp (NFH)

Yiheng Capital Llc added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 283.51%. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,863,114 shares as of .

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Yiheng Capital Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.

Reduced: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Yiheng Capital Llc reduced to a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 62.64%. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $42.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.52%. Yiheng Capital Llc still held 1,226,826 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of YIHENG CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

