Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc Buys Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, Sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Highland Income Fund

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM , Pioneer Floating Rate Trust, sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Highland Income Fund, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc owns 197 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) - 6,209,058 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 5,053,416 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.4% Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) - 12,292,605 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19% Western Asset Global High Inc Fd Inc (EHI) - 5,596,315 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18% Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW) - 4,395,937 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15%

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in MVC Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.05 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 518,323 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $11.95, with an estimated average price of $11.21. The stock is now traded at around $12.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 326,079 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 355,000 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 349,999 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 297,945 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc by 134.13%. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $6.54. The stock is now traded at around $7.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 4,430,757 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 97.58%. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $5.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 5,822,583 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc by 108.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,024,159 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM by 970.52%. The purchase prices were between $8.22 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,195,289 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 117.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,505,857 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Royce Global Value Trust Inc by 1513.94%. The purchase prices were between $11.64 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $12.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 353,825 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $11.23 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.98.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $24.65.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $11.31.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $8.47, with an estimated average price of $8.15.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings II Inc. The sale prices were between $12.51 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $15.89.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.85 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 91.96%. The sale prices were between $11.31 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.88%. Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc still held 219,122 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund by 26.4%. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $14.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc still held 5,053,416 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Highland Income Fund by 65.92%. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $9.05, with an estimated average price of $8.43. The stock is now traded at around $8.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc still held 1,097,977 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 43.79%. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc still held 1,680,833 shares as of .

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 60.41%. The sale prices were between $5.3 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $5.4. The stock is now traded at around $5.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc still held 1,810,421 shares as of .