Old Mission Capital Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, Sells ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, China Mobile

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Old Mission Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES INC, British American Tobacco PLC, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, China Mobile, ABB, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Mission Capital Llc. As of 2020Q3, Old Mission Capital Llc owns 346 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 2,023,364 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.14% ISHARES TRUST (FXI) - 1,722,213 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 527.91% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 772,410 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES INC (EZU) - 879,297 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1000.13% Novartis AG (NVS) - 367,985 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.13%

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $70.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 772,410 shares as of .

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 454,101 shares as of .

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 140,551 shares as of .

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 109,738 shares as of .

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 99,750 shares as of .

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.68. The stock is now traded at around $14.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 784,862 shares as of .

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 527.91%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $47.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 1,722,213 shares as of .

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 1000.13%. The purchase prices were between $36.59 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 879,297 shares as of .

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in Novartis AG by 85.13%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $87.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 367,985 shares as of .

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 211.61%. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $130.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 171,630 shares as of .

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 2425.67%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $55.21. The stock is now traded at around $59.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 241,909 shares as of .

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 290.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $213.56, with an estimated average price of $166.57. The stock is now traded at around $124.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 113,719 shares as of .

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.83 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.26 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $57.46 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $62.7.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.