Richmond Hill Investments, LLC Buys American International Group Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: AIG +0.18%

New York, NY, based Investment company Richmond Hill Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American International Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richmond Hill Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Richmond Hill Investments, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: AIG,

For the details of Richmond Hill Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richmond+hill+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Richmond Hill Investments, LLC
  1. Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) - 2,397,226 shares, 35.54% of the total portfolio.
  2. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 49,306 shares, 21.95% of the total portfolio.
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 207,000 shares, 18.32% of the total portfolio.
  4. American International Group Inc (AIG.WS) - 594,000 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio.
  5. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,097,040 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio.
Added: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Richmond Hill Investments, LLC added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 212.73%. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,857,638 shares as of .



