Kingstown Capital Management L.p. Buys Blackstone Group Inc, SINA Corp, Wix.com, Sells Twitter Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: BX +0.02% SINA +0.05% WIX -0.26% STAY -1.01% PSTH +0.96% TWTR +2.43% SPR -0.49% SPT +7.47%

New York, NY, based Investment company Kingstown Capital Management L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Group Inc, SINA Corp, Wix.com, Extended Stay America Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, sells Twitter Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, FirstEnergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kingstown Capital Management L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Kingstown Capital Management L.p. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of KINGSTOWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P.
  1. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 400,000 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 700,000 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,000 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
  4. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,000,000 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.86%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 45,000 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55%
New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $58.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.86%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: SINA Corp (SINA)

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in SINA Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $42.61, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4. The stock is now traded at around $256.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28.

Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.8 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Sold Out: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Kingstown Capital Management L.p. sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68.



