Flow Traders U.s. Llc Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD TAX MANAG, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Flow Traders U.s. Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES INC, sells VANGUARD TAX MANAG, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, ISHARES TRUST, DBX ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flow Traders U.s. Llc. As of 2020Q3, Flow Traders U.s. Llc owns 317 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EMB, HYG, EFA, QQQ, EZU, SHYG, MCHI, IWM, VWOB, PDBC, EEM, DIA, IGV, IYT, JPEM, SIZE, TLT, SPDW, SPY, FTSM, EWI, HYEM, IBB, DBC, IJH, XLK, IWO, XLY, JKE, AAXJ, USMV, DBA, EDV, IVW, IWD, VONG, EWG, ARKK, IJK, SPLG, ASHR, BWX, EWS, IYR, EWQ, GSG, PJP, VXUS, TBF, XOP, SPHY, DBJP, ICLN, PSCH, SDS, TWM, VAW, CHIQ, SPDN, SCHD, SCHE, VTV, ARKG, SJB, SPLV, PZA, XLF, IYH, PSJ, USTB, GVI, INDY, SPTS, SVXY, VV, NUSA, RWR, VGSH, FBT, ICF, IYF, PIN, UVXY, BLV, EWD, HEDJ, IHI, KBE, LDUR, PPA, ROBO, XPH, ACWV, AIA, CFA, CIBR, DUST, EWL, HACK, PTH, RODM, UEVM, VNLA, XMLV, DOG, EEMA, EFAV, EMQQ, FTSL, FXZ, HDV, IGHG, IHF, KBWB, QUAL, SPHB, WIP, DNL, DTD, EWN, FXD, KIE, NUGT, SDOG, SPXU, UGL, BZQ, CQQQ, ERY, FDIS, GDX, IHE, IWY, JHML, JXI, OUSA, PRFZ, PTF, USCI, VHT, XME, GS, NVO, RDS.A, WMT, ASEA, BKLN, DFE, EELV, ESPO, EWC, FBGX, FTC, GNR, IEZ, VXX, PG, TEVA, DIS, DGZ, DSI, EES, FBND, FXL, IEV, IJT, IWC, IWS, IYE, JDST, PEY, RPG, SLY, SOXL, SPEM, SPXS, TECS, DRN, NEX, DZZ,

FEZ, IEUR, CWI, IAU, PULS, BIL, JPST, IWN, DGP, IGOV, TQQQ, SH, TLH, IPAC, FXO, HEZU, VIXM, VGIT, PCY, XLU, DVY, DDM, CLOU, DES, EWP, MUB, TNA, PRF, XT, UNG, EBND, SUSB, SPYG, T, URTH, SDY, SLV, DON, SLYG, FDL, SGOL, VSS, FEM, SPHD, ILF, OEF, IJJ, DWX, TZA, XLI, XLP, MINT, RWM, EUFN, DJP, CANE, HDGE, DBE, SMB, XLV, Reduced Positions: SCHF, IXUS, IVV, SJNK, IEMG, USIG, DBEU, DBEF, PHB, UDOW, USL, GBIL, GEM, VOX, USO, SCHZ, LGLV, SRLN, MDY, DLS, SDOW, ISCF, FXH, ITB, JPIN, GWX, BAB, RWO, EPP, XLRE, NIB, DEM, HEWJ, DGL, DGS, EWA, CNYA, UGA, GSIE, FXU, SOXX, ITA, IYY, NAIL, DBO, VPL, VIGI, CORN, FNDA, KXI, FDD, XBI, KRE, DWM, VIS, BWZ, RXI, QID, SCHG, NEAR, KBA, XLB, TECL, SHM, HYS,

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 448,461 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 584,574 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES INC (URTH) - 472,037 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 688,011 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 151,415 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 448,461 shares as of .

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 584,574 shares as of .

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $70.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 688,011 shares as of .

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 151,415 shares as of .

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $36.59 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 784,432 shares as of .

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 662,448 shares as of .

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 1864.48%. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 710,218 shares as of .

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 188.01%. The purchase prices were between $43.04 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $49.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 625,639 shares as of .

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 299.95%. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $24.12. The stock is now traded at around $26.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 695,966 shares as of .

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 582.10%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 786,528 shares as of .

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in PGIM ETF TRUST by 779.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 221,025 shares as of .

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 50.59%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 299,669 shares as of .

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.02 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.74.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN. The sale prices were between $112.36 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $114.11.