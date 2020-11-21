Q Global Advisors, LLC Buys Chatham Lodging Trust, Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells Tupperware Brands Corp, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Q Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Chatham Lodging Trust, Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Tupperware Brands Corp, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Q Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Q Global Advisors, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CLDT, CZR,

CLDT, CZR, Added Positions: DAL, LUV,

DAL, LUV, Reduced Positions: OXLC, URI,

OXLC, URI, Sold Out: TUP, HOV, CNK, VER, FT5A, OAS,

For the details of Q Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/q+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 187,343 shares, 16.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.62% Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 227,893 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.97% Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) - 655,128 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. New Position TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 5,008 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 8,340 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.81%

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chatham Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $8.05, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.39%. The holding were 655,128 shares as of .

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 11,797 shares as of .

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 51.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $37.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 227,893 shares as of .

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 48.62%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 187,343 shares as of .

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $15.14.

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $20.18 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $27.58.

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $16.08, with an estimated average price of $12.51.

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.59.

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FTS International Inc. The sale prices were between $2.76 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $4.8.

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $0.28 and $0.77, with an estimated average price of $0.61.