Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. Buys Immunomedics Inc, GrubHub Inc, Livongo Health Inc, Sells LogMeIn Inc, StoneCo, IBERIABANK Corp

Investment company Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Immunomedics Inc, GrubHub Inc, Livongo Health Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells LogMeIn Inc, StoneCo, IBERIABANK Corp, DIREXION SH ETF TR, Advanced Disposal Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highland+capital+management+fund+advisors%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vistra Corp (VST) - 3,514,648 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) - 707,032 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 2,157,161 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) - 722,795 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35% NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 2,088,951 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 55,200 shares as of .

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in GrubHub Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $70.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 54,199 shares as of .

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 23,762 shares as of .

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 61,856 shares as of .

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $43.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 64,566 shares as of .

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $200.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of .

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp by 185.84%. The purchase prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 48,172 shares as of .

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 149.25%. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,050 shares as of .

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $215.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp by 43.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,348 shares as of .

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of .

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $4.93 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.23.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $30.14.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $232.22 and $282.96, with an estimated average price of $260.13.