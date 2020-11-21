  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nantahala Capital Management, LLC Buys FirstCash Inc, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells RH, Medifast Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp

November 21, 2020 | About: TFFP -5.55% TA -0.19% FBIO +2.54% EHTH -0.03% WYND -2.4% DRIO +5.74% FCFS +0.27% SNDX +3.27% AKU +3.13% FTOCU +0% AR -2.7%

Darien, CT, based Investment company Nantahala Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FirstCash Inc, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, TravelCenters Of America Inc, Akumin Inc, sells RH, Medifast Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nantahala+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 4,500,000 shares, 21.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. Wayfair Inc (W) - 1,304,000 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio.
  3. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 1,034,800 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio.
  4. Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 4,328,600 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 700,000 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FirstCash Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $69.02, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $65.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 431,569 shares as of .

New Purchase: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.39 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $15.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,338,691 shares as of .

New Purchase: Akumin Inc (AKU)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Akumin Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $3.25, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $3.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,683,712 shares as of .

New Purchase: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOCU)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (ARYA)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.4 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.61 and $31.86, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 174,461 shares as of .

Added: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc by 137.36%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $18.47, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $15.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,032,988 shares as of .

Added: TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc by 284.94%. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $17.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,298,740 shares as of .

Added: Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fortress Biotech Inc by 85.88%. The purchase prices were between $2.62 and $4.78, with an estimated average price of $3.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,224,938 shares as of .

Added: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 532.11%. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $74.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of .

Added: Wyndham Destinations Inc (WYND)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,304,435 shares as of .

Added: DarioHealth Corp (DRIO)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DarioHealth Corp by 177.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.12 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 594,222 shares as of .

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $255.33 and $385.46, with an estimated average price of $314.51.

Sold Out: Medifast Inc (MED)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $141.27 and $182.68, with an estimated average price of $164.36.

Sold Out: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp (ARYA)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $15.15.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.82 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $32.73.

Sold Out: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $25.48 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $51.29.



