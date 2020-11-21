Permian Investment Partners, LP Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Vistra Corp, KBR Inc, Sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, APi Group Corp, GoDaddy Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Permian Investment Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Vistra Corp, KBR Inc, sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, APi Group Corp, GoDaddy Inc, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Permian Investment Partners, LP. As of 2020Q3, Permian Investment Partners, LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $507 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WSC, KBR,

WSC, KBR, Added Positions: VST, BHC,

VST, BHC, Reduced Positions: APG, GDDY, ARMK, NRG,

APG, GDDY, ARMK, NRG, Sold Out: WLTW, DXJ, AON,

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 5,873,040 shares, 19.31% of the total portfolio. New Position NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 3,080,224 shares, 18.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% Aramark (ARMK) - 3,130,640 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.6% Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 5,148,300 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.72% APi Group Corp (APG) - 5,492,093 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.44%

Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.31%. The holding were 5,873,040 shares as of .

Permian Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Permian Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 2,935,001 shares as of .

Permian Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14.

Permian Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $47.98.

Permian Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63.