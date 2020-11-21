Voleon Capital Management LP Buys Pinterest Inc, Facebook Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Pfizer Inc

Investment company Voleon Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, Facebook Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Snap Inc, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Pfizer Inc, Alphabet Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voleon Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Voleon Capital Management LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PINS, SNAP, TCBI,

PINS, SNAP, TCBI, Added Positions: FB, VZ,

FB, VZ, Sold Out: NFLX, SPOT, PFE, GOOGL, COST,

Facebook Inc (FB) - 240,000 shares, 23.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.67% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 1,350,000 shares, 21.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 850,000 shares, 19.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.19% Snap Inc (SNAP) - 915,000 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 41,500 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio.

Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.31%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of .

Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $44.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.09%. The holding were 915,000 shares as of .

Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $37.11, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $54.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of .

Voleon Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.94%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of .

Voleon Capital Management LP added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 115.19%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.29%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of .

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.