York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC Buys CoreLogic Inc, The Walt Disney Co, BHP Group PLC, Sells Tiffany, The Simply Good Foods Co, Uber Technologies Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: BBL +1.27% MDB +3.59% PYPL +0.93% TJX -1.43% ENV +0.73% KC +2.03% CLGX -0.25% DIS -0.46% NEP -0.39% FAF +0.56% IMMU +0% FDX -1.13%

New York, NY, based Investment company York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CoreLogic Inc, The Walt Disney Co, BHP Group PLC, NextEra Energy Partners LP, MongoDB Inc, sells Tiffany, The Simply Good Foods Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Humana Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/york+capital+management+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
  1. NextDecade Corp (NEXT) - 57,873,196 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio.
  2. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) - 1,451,870 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71%
  3. BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 2,520,697 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.34%
  4. JD.com Inc (JD) - 993,787 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81%
  5. CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 961,398 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 961,398 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 358,723 shares as of .

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $63.55, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $63.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 502,307 shares as of .

New Purchase: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 534,015 shares as of .

New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 302,477 shares as of .

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $276.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 100,400 shares as of .

Added: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 52.34%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 2,520,697 shares as of .

Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 630.72%. The purchase prices were between $191.68 and $250.72, with an estimated average price of $216.86. The stock is now traded at around $264.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 137,843 shares as of .

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 177.67%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 138,403 shares as of .

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 49.73%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 493,768 shares as of .

Added: Envestnet Inc (ENV)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 51.14%. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $79.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 337,029 shares as of .

Added: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 84.70%. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $35.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

Sold Out: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC keeps buying

