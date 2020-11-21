York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC Buys CoreLogic Inc, The Walt Disney Co, BHP Group PLC, Sells Tiffany, The Simply Good Foods Co, Uber Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CoreLogic Inc, The Walt Disney Co, BHP Group PLC, NextEra Energy Partners LP, MongoDB Inc, sells Tiffany, The Simply Good Foods Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Humana Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CLGX, DIS, NEP, FAF, IMMU, FDX, BABA, ARMK, HDS, TWTR, XOP, FB, CMLFU, FIVE, NCR, MAS, TRI, BFAM, ACM, TWLO, TRU, APTV, LVS, ACI, YUMC, AMLP,

CLGX, DIS, NEP, FAF, IMMU, FDX, BABA, ARMK, HDS, TWTR, XOP, FB, CMLFU, FIVE, NCR, MAS, TRI, BFAM, ACM, TWLO, TRU, APTV, LVS, ACI, YUMC, AMLP, Added Positions: BBL, MDB, PYPL, CBPO, TJX, ENV, JD, KC, MSFT, EDU, KO, SIX, NEM, ERJ, WLTW, FUN,

BBL, MDB, PYPL, CBPO, TJX, ENV, JD, KC, MSFT, EDU, KO, SIX, NEM, ERJ, WLTW, FUN, Reduced Positions: TIF, OTIS, AMZN, CASY, IQV, BSX, MA, NEE, NFH, FIS, BLL, TAL, ADBE, GDS, YY, MLCO,

TIF, OTIS, AMZN, CASY, IQV, BSX, MA, NEE, NFH, FIS, BLL, TAL, ADBE, GDS, YY, MLCO, Sold Out: SMPL, UBER, HUM, GOOG, GRUB, OIBR.C, CRM, LDOS, ORLY, LAMR, POST, FIT, GOLD, WB, NIO, IHRT,

For the details of York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/york+capital+management+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NextDecade Corp (NEXT) - 57,873,196 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) - 1,451,870 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71% BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 2,520,697 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.34% JD.com Inc (JD) - 993,787 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.81% CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 961,398 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. New Position

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 961,398 shares as of .

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 358,723 shares as of .

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $63.55, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $63.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 502,307 shares as of .

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 534,015 shares as of .

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 302,477 shares as of .

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $276.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 100,400 shares as of .

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 52.34%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 2,520,697 shares as of .

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 630.72%. The purchase prices were between $191.68 and $250.72, with an estimated average price of $216.86. The stock is now traded at around $264.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 137,843 shares as of .

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 177.67%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 138,403 shares as of .

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 49.73%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 493,768 shares as of .

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Envestnet Inc by 51.14%. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $79.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 337,029 shares as of .

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 84.70%. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $35.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of .

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.