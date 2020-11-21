  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Buys The Walt Disney Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells McKesson Corp, Yandex NV, JD.com Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: DIS -0.46% BABA +4.17% BKNG -0.91% OC -2.31% CRTO +3.81% SBUX -0.77% GOOS -2.55% VNET +1.18% TWTR +2.43% MSGS -1.15% SHG +0.53%

London, X0, based Investment company River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Booking Holdings Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, Criteo SA, sells McKesson Corp, Yandex NV, JD.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp. As of 2020Q3, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 148 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
  1. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,276,544 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,852,742 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 899,852 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.18%
  4. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 38,801 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.15%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,531,380 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.47%
New Purchase: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,190 shares as of .

New Purchase: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,520 shares as of .

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,060 shares as of .

New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96. The stock is now traded at around $170.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,620 shares as of .

New Purchase: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $28.86, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of .

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 899,852 shares as of .

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 98.47%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,531,380 shares as of .

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1992.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 38,801 shares as of .

Added: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 195.06%. The purchase prices were between $53.48 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $70.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 241,210 shares as of .

Added: Criteo SA (CRTO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Criteo SA by 851.64%. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,482,929 shares as of .

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 66.84%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 121,610 shares as of .

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52.

Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $6.99 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.5.

Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $35.25 and $42.61, with an estimated average price of $40.12.

Sold Out: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $31.41, with an estimated average price of $26.23.

Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $35.07 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $38.83.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP.

