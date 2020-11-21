River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Buys The Walt Disney Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells McKesson Corp, Yandex NV, JD.com Inc

London, X0, based Investment company River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Booking Holdings Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, Criteo SA, sells McKesson Corp, Yandex NV, JD.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp. As of 2020Q3, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 148 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOOS, VNET, TWTR, MSGS, SHG,

GOOS, VNET, TWTR, MSGS, SHG, Added Positions: DIS, BABA, BKNG, OC, LVS, CRTO, INTC, SBUX, FISV, WU, AVT, XOM, DXC, UBER, AXP, VOO, WW, GWPH, WFC, MMM, RMAX, HOG, GOOGL, AAPL, LB, HRB, CARS, APRN, DBX, QIWI, MSFT, NKE, EMN, WRK,

DIS, BABA, BKNG, OC, LVS, CRTO, INTC, SBUX, FISV, WU, AVT, XOM, DXC, UBER, AXP, VOO, WW, GWPH, WFC, MMM, RMAX, HOG, GOOGL, AAPL, LB, HRB, CARS, APRN, DBX, QIWI, MSFT, NKE, EMN, WRK, Reduced Positions: MCK, C, JD, BIDU, FB, VOYA, OMC, MELI, SPOT, RL, KGC, GOLD, VIAC, FCX, BA, REZI, OTEX, TSM, ZNGA, DHI, QCOM, AMG, CPRI, ZBH, LEG, IBM, RTX, JPM, GM, ORCL, PFE, ATHM, ACN, IQ, BAC, BWA, CBRE, FDX, APAM, ERF, MOS, TTWO, NOV, NXPI, CFG, STT, LUV, VECO, KHC, HOLI, ZION, BKR, EBAY, ABB, BMY, DVN, GE, CVS, TCOM, AMAT, HDB, JNJ, JEF, CSCO, MU, MANU, KO, CL, TRIP, SCHW, STAY, CX, ARCO, CAT, VEON, LLY, BBD, CIB, GILD, GWW, UNH, IMAX, KNX, PH, SNA, SLM, CAAP, AIG, PING, DRI, DISCA, BEN, WNS, GIS, WMT, SWN, MAT,

MCK, C, JD, BIDU, FB, VOYA, OMC, MELI, SPOT, RL, KGC, GOLD, VIAC, FCX, BA, REZI, OTEX, TSM, ZNGA, DHI, QCOM, AMG, CPRI, ZBH, LEG, IBM, RTX, JPM, GM, ORCL, PFE, ATHM, ACN, IQ, BAC, BWA, CBRE, FDX, APAM, ERF, MOS, TTWO, NOV, NXPI, CFG, STT, LUV, VECO, KHC, HOLI, ZION, BKR, EBAY, ABB, BMY, DVN, GE, CVS, TCOM, AMAT, HDB, JNJ, JEF, CSCO, MU, MANU, KO, CL, TRIP, SCHW, STAY, CX, ARCO, CAT, VEON, LLY, BBD, CIB, GILD, GWW, UNH, IMAX, KNX, PH, SNA, SLM, CAAP, AIG, PING, DRI, DISCA, BEN, WNS, GIS, WMT, SWN, MAT, Sold Out: YNDX, PBR, SINA, CAKE, PAGS, VIPS, ARCE, TTM,

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,276,544 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58% Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,852,742 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 899,852 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.18% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 38,801 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.15% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,531,380 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.47%

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,190 shares as of .

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,520 shares as of .

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,060 shares as of .

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96. The stock is now traded at around $170.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,620 shares as of .

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $28.86, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of .

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 899,852 shares as of .

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 98.47%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,531,380 shares as of .

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1992.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 38,801 shares as of .

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 195.06%. The purchase prices were between $53.48 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $70.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 241,210 shares as of .

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Criteo SA by 851.64%. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $12.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,482,929 shares as of .

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 66.84%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 121,610 shares as of .

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $6.99 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.5.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $35.25 and $42.61, with an estimated average price of $40.12.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $31.41, with an estimated average price of $26.23.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $35.07 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $38.83.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56.