Frigate Ventures LP Buys Trine Acquisition Corp, Whole Earth Brands Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, Sells Genius Brands International Inc, CVS Health Corp, Charles Schwab Corp

November 21, 2020 | About: NTR +0.71% BABA +4.17% TRNE +7.33% FREE -3.5% AMRN +1.76% BFT.U +0% HGEN +6.37% MOV +2.4% GNUS +0.84% CVS +0.5% SC -2.75%

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Frigate Ventures LP (Current Portfolio) buys Trine Acquisition Corp, Whole Earth Brands Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Humanigen Inc, sells Genius Brands International Inc, CVS Health Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, AbbVie Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frigate Ventures LP. As of 2020Q3, Frigate Ventures LP owns 83 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Frigate Ventures LP
  1. GSX Techedu Inc (GSX) - 255,000 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio.
  2. Trine Acquisition Corp (TRNE) - 823,696 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 104,000 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio.
  4. Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE) - 861,388 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 1,468,155 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Trine Acquisition Corp (TRNE)

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Trine Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $11.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 823,696 shares as of .

New Purchase: Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE)

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 861,388 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.64 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $5.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 1,468,155 shares as of .

New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 485,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Humanigen Inc (HGEN)

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Humanigen Inc. The purchase prices were between $8 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $17.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 408,356 shares as of .

New Purchase: Movado Group Inc (MOV)

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Movado Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 375,126 shares as of .

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of .

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of .

Sold Out: Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS)

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Genius Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $1.01 and $3.55, with an estimated average price of $1.59.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.



