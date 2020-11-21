Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Qurate Retail Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Tempur Sealy International Inc, JD.com Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, Shopify Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp. As of 2020Q3, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp owns 214 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 1,500,000 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 9,575,000 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 1,200,000 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 182,500 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 970,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 134,435 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.95 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $82.5. The stock is now traded at around $102.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 764,058 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 102,074 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 166.00%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 146,300 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 140.30%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 86,027 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Target Corp by 2498.17%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $172.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 61,031 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 2752.55%. The purchase prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $129.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 61,073 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in PetMed Express Inc by 1919.37%. The purchase prices were between $29 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 230,006 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc by 306.85%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 371,250 shares as of .

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $47.98 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.87 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.02.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.