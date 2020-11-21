  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Qurate Retail Inc

November 21, 2020 | About: BABA +4.17% QQQ -0.68% TGT +0.55% TSCO -1.18% PETS -1.36% BLDP +6.22% AAPL -1.1% TPX +0.29% JD +1.98% UAA +0.24% FISV +0.04% F -0.91%

New York, NY, based Investment company Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Tempur Sealy International Inc, JD.com Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, Shopify Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp. As of 2020Q3, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp owns 214 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lombard+odier+asset+management+%28usa%29+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp
  1. ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 1,500,000 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio.
  2. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 9,575,000 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio.
  3. ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 1,200,000 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 182,500 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
  5. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 970,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 134,435 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.95 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $82.5. The stock is now traded at around $102.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 764,058 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 102,074 shares as of .

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 166.00%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 146,300 shares as of .

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 140.30%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 86,027 shares as of .

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Target Corp by 2498.17%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $172.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 61,031 shares as of .

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 2752.55%. The purchase prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $129.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 61,073 shares as of .

Added: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in PetMed Express Inc by 1919.37%. The purchase prices were between $29 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 230,006 shares as of .

Added: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc by 306.85%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 371,250 shares as of .

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84.

Sold Out: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $47.98 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CCC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.87 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.02.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.



Comments

