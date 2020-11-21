Rtw Investments, Llc Buys Avidity Biosciences Inc, Immunovant Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells Homology Medicines Inc, WAVE Life Sciences, Staar Surgical Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Rtw Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Avidity Biosciences Inc, Immunovant Inc, Illumina Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Athira Pharma Inc, sells Homology Medicines Inc, WAVE Life Sciences, Staar Surgical Co, BELLUS Health Inc, NeoGenomics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rtw Investments, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Rtw Investments, Llc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RNA, ILMN, GH, ATHA, CYTK, TRIL, INCY, VXRT, BLI, OM, ALT, PMVP, IMUX, AFIB, ARCT, FULC, EQ, ARYA, BNR,

RNA, ILMN, GH, ATHA, CYTK, TRIL, INCY, VXRT, BLI, OM, ALT, PMVP, IMUX, AFIB, ARCT, FULC, EQ, ARYA, BNR, Added Positions: IMVT, CERN, MASI, NTRA, BAX, CLDX, ODT, OSUR, AMRS, FREQ, ADVM, JNJ, TXG, RLMD, PROF, DRNA, DMTK, PRQR, ISEE, AVDL, TELA,

IMVT, CERN, MASI, NTRA, BAX, CLDX, ODT, OSUR, AMRS, FREQ, ADVM, JNJ, TXG, RLMD, PROF, DRNA, DMTK, PRQR, ISEE, AVDL, TELA, Reduced Positions: FIXX, BLU, GNMK, CSTL, ABUS,

FIXX, BLU, GNMK, CSTL, ABUS, Sold Out: WVE, STAA, NEO, RPTX, ARVN, NARI, FLGT, MOTS, VRAY,

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) - 16,812,491 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Immunovant Inc (IMVT) - 7,510,412 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.37% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 1,681,645 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 3,993,286 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 1,096,005 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $29.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 3,995,000 shares as of .

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $300.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.32 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $91.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 469,498 shares as of .

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,668,913 shares as of .

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.58 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.56 and $16, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $17.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,160,800 shares as of .

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 7,510,412 shares as of .

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 107.73%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 999,256 shares as of .

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $13.59. The stock is now traded at around $12.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,075,082 shares as of .

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 66.31%. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $2.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,161,347 shares as of .

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Profound Medical Corp by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $15.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 244,193 shares as of .

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $10.96.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $45.65 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $53.92.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $33.26 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $21.55 and $33.92, with an estimated average price of $26.53.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Arvinas Inc. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $36.34, with an estimated average price of $28.99.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $47.53 and $82.76, with an estimated average price of $64.16.