TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. Buys Liberty Formula One Group, Ross Stores Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, Sells IQVIA Holdings Inc, W R Grace, e.l.f. Beauty Inc

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Formula One Group, Ross Stores Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Liberty Formula One Group, sells IQVIA Holdings Inc, W R Grace, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Hamilton Lane Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FWONK, ROST, TRI, FWONA, STEP, ESGC, LIZI,

FWONK, ROST, TRI, FWONA, STEP, ESGC, LIZI, Added Positions: FNF, ANTM, CNC, ACEL, TRTX, MPLX, IBKR,

FNF, ANTM, CNC, ACEL, TRTX, MPLX, IBKR, Reduced Positions: GRA, UBER, PGNY, ALLO, PEGA, HLNE, APD, BERY, PHG, CMCSA, EPD, FIS, GRFS, SNE,

GRA, UBER, PGNY, ALLO, PEGA, HLNE, APD, BERY, PHG, CMCSA, EPD, FIS, GRFS, SNE, Sold Out: IQV, ELF, OTIC, GSKY,

For the details of TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tpg+group+holdings+%28sbs%29+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) - 18,716,306 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - 47,709,929 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 16,990,118 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.01% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 10,882,386 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.66% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 7,867,720 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 5,663,965 shares as of .

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $108.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 1,596,760 shares as of .

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $80.15, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $80.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 1,619,200 shares as of .

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $37.58, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 587,148 shares as of .

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in StepStone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $25.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 697,420 shares as of .

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $2.92. The stock is now traded at around $2.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,965,334 shares as of .

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,095,638 shares as of .

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.93.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Otonomy Inc. The sale prices were between $3.16 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.76.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in GreenSky Inc. The sale prices were between $3.97 and $6.33, with an estimated average price of $4.75.