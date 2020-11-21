SRS Investment Management, LLC Buys Twitter Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Altice USA Inc, Sells Citrix Systems Inc, Facebook Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company SRS Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Altice USA Inc, Fiverr International, Anaplan Inc, sells Citrix Systems Inc, Facebook Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Comcast Corp, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SRS Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, SRS Investment Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DT, FVRR, SNOW, BEKE, NKE, TREX, SMAR, LI, DIS, DCT,
- Added Positions: TWTR, ATUS, PLAN, PLNT, CAR, PII,
- Reduced Positions: CTXS, FB, PANW, CMCSA, NFLX, BKNG, MGM, Z,
- Sold Out: SABR, PINS, EGHT, JBLU, DADA,
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 2,766,967 shares, 25.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 8,572,914 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61%
- Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 18,048,628 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 5,863,966 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.48%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 7,809,915 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.38%
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $36.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 3,976,539 shares as of . New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $192.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 987,178 shares as of . New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $266.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of . New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $132.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 118,967 shares as of . New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $77.84, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 141,422 shares as of . Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 137.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 7,809,915 shares as of . Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 231.80%. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $32.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 8,074,979 shares as of . Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 6673.25%. The purchase prices were between $42.39 and $62.8, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $62.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 1,913,105 shares as of . Added: Polaris Inc (PII)
SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 145.48%. The purchase prices were between $87.87 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $91.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 584,500 shares as of . Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42. Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. Sold Out: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $14.87 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $16.08. Sold Out: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.23. Sold Out: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.52 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $26.04.
